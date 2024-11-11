In a highly-anticipated matchup between former ACC rivals, No. 18 Maryland women’s basketball emerged as the winners over No. 11 Duke, winning 85-80 on Sunday. It marked the first meeting between the two teams since Maryland's Sweet 16 win over Duke in 2015, and Maryland didn’t disappoint, holding the lead from start to finish and improving their season record to 3-0. Maryland’s Shyanne Sellers, who recorded 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds, expressed confidence in her team's preparation and performance.

“I wish I could say I'm surprised, but I'm not,” Sellers said postgame, as reported by UM Athletics. “One of the most fearless groups I've ever been a part of in my four years here. We've bought into the process, bought into each other.” S

ellers pointed to the strong offseason work, adding, “I don’t think many people would be able to pull this off with 10 new people on their team.”

The Terps opened the game with a 9-0 run, forcing Duke into five straight missed shots. Maryland held onto its early lead, ending the first quarter 21-13. With effective shooting from Kaylene Smikle, who led all scorers with 23 points, including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, Maryland managed to keep Duke at bay. Smikle’s performance marked her second consecutive 20-point game, an impressive feat following her transfer from Rutgers.

Christina Dalce was instrumental on the boards, contributing a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Dalce’s presence helped Maryland secure a 45-40 rebounding advantage, neutralizing Duke’s size in the paint. Dalce, who has two double-doubles in her first three games as a Terp, earned her 17th career double-double midway through the third quarter.

Maryland game vs. Duke was ‘a lot of fun'

Duke attempted to narrow the gap several times, at one point trailing by just four points after a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter. However, Maryland responded quickly, with Bri McDaniel scoring 11 of her 15 points in the second half, including a crucial and-1 conversion that extended Maryland’s lead to double digits with five minutes remaining. Late-game contributions from Sarah Te-Biasu, who scored a layup to put Maryland back up by 10, helped seal the win.

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese praised her team’s focus and energy, highlighting the team’s fearless start and consistent control of the game.

“That was a lot of fun,” Frese said. “What a great battle of two really talented teams. Special to bring this rivalry back for our fans and women’s basketball fans in general,” she said.

The win tied the all-time series between the teams at 41 wins each, underscoring the history and competitiveness between these former ACC powerhouses. With the 85-point total, Maryland set a season high in scoring, improving to 94-7 in games where they reach 80 points over the past six seasons. The win also marked Maryland's 96th win over a ranked opponent under Frese.

Next up, Maryland will take on Syracuse on Nov. 13.