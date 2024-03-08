The Maryland women’s basketball team, led by Shyanne Sellers, delivered a stunning upset on Friday over top-seeded Ohio State with a 82-61 victory in the quarterfinal of the Big 10 tournament. Sellers, the daughter of former Ohio State men’s standout Brad Sellers, was the catalyst for the Terrapins, contributing a dominant 25-point performance.
Following the game's end, Seller's yelled directly into the camera, “Peaking at the right time!” per Chantel Jennings of The Athletic. Maryland’s defense was critical, according to Frese, who highlighted the determination of the team's seniors. Ohio State was held to 35.9% shooting from the field and a meager 27.3% from beyond the arc.
“Our defense brought it today,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said, per Brianna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch. “Our fifth-year seniors didn't want to go home, and they all showed up.”
In addition to her 25 points, Sellers also put up eight rebounds and nine assists. Brinae Alexander and Jakia Brown-Turner also contributed to Maryland's victory, each adding 19 points.
Ohio State’s coach Kevin McGuff had previously acknowledged Maryland's toughness, foreshadowing the challenge his team would face.
“I think they are going to be tough out in March,” said McGuff previously, after Ohio State and Maryland's Feb. 25 regular-season game.
His words came to fruition as Ohio State struggled to find their rhythm, evidenced by their initial missed shots and the Terrapins’ early lead.
Despite Ohio State's brief lead following a first-quarter run, Maryland found its stride in the second quarter, hitting crucial shots to retake the lead. The Terrapins’ shooting percentage spiked to 62.5% from the field in that quarter.
Maryland's offense was balanced and explosive, with Brinae Alexander and Jakia Brown-Turner chipping in with 19 points each. The Buckeyes, on the other hand, despite a 16-point effort from Rebeka Mikulasikova, could not keep pace with Maryland’s scoring.
The game reached a boiling point when McGuff received a technical foul after expressing his displeasure with what he perceived as missed calls. Sellers capitalized on the free throws resulting from the technical, extending Maryland’s lead.
As the game progressed, Ohio State was unable to recover, particularly struggling in the fourth quarter with their worst field goal percentage of the game. In contrast, Maryland maintained their intensity, and besides Bri McDaniel, every starter scored over 15 points.
Maryland will face the winner of the Michigan State vs. Nebraska game. Ohio state is done for the season, unless selected for the NCAA Tournament in mid-March.