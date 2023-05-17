A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Niantic and The Pokemon Company Inc have finally decided and announced that they will be bringing over their iconic Master Ball and is coming to Pokemon GO. With the use of the Master Ball, you will be given a 100% catch rate in Pokemon GO as it finally makes its way into the game for a limited time from May 22 at 10:00 AM (local time).

How to Secure a Master Ball in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO’s official Twitter account shares that you can get the Master Ball, the best Poke Ball with the ultimate level of performance. With ti, you will catch any wild Pokemon without fail. You can get your own Master Ball available through June 1, 2023, via free Special Research.

The Master Ball: The best Poké Ball with the ultimate level of performance. With it, you will catch any wild Pokémon without fail. Available through June 1, 2023, via free Special Research. Play now to earn yours!https://t.co/GCkKFRP1Bb pic.twitter.com/L8wnvwGoS3 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 16, 2023

This announcement gives us an assurance that everyone will get the chance to earn their own Master Ball. On the official website of Pokemon GO, throughout Season 10 of the Seasonal Special Research: Let’s GO, free Special Research will be available from May 22, 2023, when Willow comes back with some news on Team GO Rocket’s latest plans and a gift. You will be able to claim the Special Research until the end of Season 10: Rising Heroes on June 1, 2023, at 10:00 AM local time, and Trainers who complete the research will be gifted a Master Ball as one of the rewards.

Receiving a rare and powerful Master Ball is a special occasion and will only happen once in a blue moon. Think wisely about how you’ll use it and keep a lookout for future opportunities in Pokemon GO to get more of the 100% catch rate Poke Ball.

As a reminder, Pokemon GO would like to share that Trainers should be aware of their surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokemon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change.

Best of luck, Trainers!