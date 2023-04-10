Jon Rahm started the Masters in the most ignominious fashion, 4-putting the opening hole and starting off with a double bogey. The Spanish superstar showed it’s not the start, but it’s the finish that matters as he won the first major championship of the year by 4 strokes.

Jon Rahm is the only player with four PGA TOUR wins this season, all coming in the 2023 calendar year 🏆🏆🏆🏆@JonRahmpga | #themasters pic.twitter.com/pOrsthKbfd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2023

Rahm fired a 69 in the final round to finish at 12 under at Augusta National, winning the Masters by 4 strokes over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

It was the 4th victory of the year for Rahm, who has dominated the PGA Tour. He was able to secure the triumph by firing a 69 in the final round, giving him a four-round score of 12-under 266.

Since picking up a victory in the 2022 Tour Championship, Rahm has gained 6 victories and has also finished in the top 10 in 11 of 14 events.

The major championship is the second of the 28-year-old’s career. He also was victorious in the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Rahm is the only European golfer to have earned both a Masters title and a U.S. Open championship.

The victory allowed Jon Rahm to vault into the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Rankings.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rahm is the fourth Spanish golfer to win the Masters, joining Seve Ballesteros (1980, 1983), José María Olazábal (1994, 1999) and Sergio Garcia (2017) . Ballesteros is a legendary figure among golfers and Spanish athletes, and that status has only grown in stature since his death in 2011.

“History of the game is a big part of why I play and one of the reasons why I play, and Seve being one of them,” Rahm said, as he remembered his late countryman.

It would not be a surprise if Rahm joined Ballesteros and Olazábal by winning a second Green Jacket.