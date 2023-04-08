Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm impressed through their first two rounds at The Masters. Koepka stole the show after posting a score of -12. Rahm ultimately finished his first two rounds with a score of -10. This is reportedly the first time in Masters history that multiple players are double-digits under par following their first 36 holes, per ESPN Stats & Info on Twitter.

The feat is especially impressive considering that the conditions have been less than ideal at Augusta. Play was even suspended on Friday after a tree came crashing to the ground. Although nobody was injured, it was certainly a frightening moment.

In the end, a number of different players can still win the 2023 Masters. After all, there are still two full rounds of golf to be played. Maintaining a hot start isn’t an easy thing to. Nevertheless, Koepka and Rahm are playing at a high level without question.

Brooks Koepka previously joined LIV Golf. The former PGA Tour star’s decision led to some backlash. Koepka has endured ups and downs over the past few years between the PGA and LIV Golf, so a win at The Masters would be especially meaningful.

Jon Rahm is regarded as one of the best PGA Tour players in the world. He’s developed consistency over the years, which is a difficult thing to do in golf. Rahm was a fairly popular pick to win The Masters prior to the tournament.

The Masters is setting up for a competitive finish. We will see if either Rahm or Koepka can continue their strong play and win it all.