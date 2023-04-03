Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

It’s officially Masters Week, and five-time champion Tiger Woods is on the premises at Augusta National.

Woods arrived on Sunday to prepare for what should be his 25th Masters appearance. He reportedly hit the practice range with his caddie, Joe LaCava, in the afternoon and focused on wedge, short iron, fairway metal and driver shots. He then walked nine holes with a putter and a wedge to hone his short game.

There's something about Tiger and Sundays at Augusta National. #themasters pic.twitter.com/oyl2S0amq7 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 3, 2023

On Monday morning, Tiger played the a practice round with Rory McIlroy and Fred Couples and scouted the revamped Par-5 13th (extended from 510 to 545 yards). He got in work at the practice facility, as well (there are no phones allowed on the grounds at Augusta, so specific information about practice rounds is hard to glean).

“He’s hitting it really strong and solid,” said Couples, “and he looks good.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 15-time major champion last teed it up at the Genesis Invitational in February (a tournament he hosts). Woods finished -1 and tied for 45th.

After wrapping his final round at Riviera, the 47-year-old said he intended to play all four majors in 2023 and maybe a “few more” tournaments. He opted to skip the Florida swing in March, including THE PLAYERS Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

In 2022, Tiger surprisingly played The Masters while still recovering from his 2021 car accident. He shot an impressive opening-round 71 and made the cut, though finished with 78-78 over the weekend.

Tiger knows Augusta National like the back of his hand, but the course’s unique hilliness poses a challenge for his permanently damaged right leg. Last year, Woods noticeably limped through 72 holes.

Woods’ last major victory came at Augusta in 2019. As of Monday morning, Woods is +6000 to win his sixth Green Jacket. He’ll hold a press conference on Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET and a sit-down interview with him, Jack Nicklaus, and defending champ (and world No. 1) Scottie Scheffler is set to air on Saturday.