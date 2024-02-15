When I said I'd do anything for you, I didn't mean this.

Academy Award-winner Matt Damon appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to share behind-the-scene moments in his, Ben Affleck's and Tom Brady's The DunKing debut at the Dunkin' Super Bowl ad.

When Colbert showed a photo of the trio wearing the now iconic (and also sold out) Dunkin' tracksuits.

The host asked, “As if I have to ask, whose idea was this?”

“That is clearly not my idea,” Damon replied jokingly. “We had a lot of fun doing it, though.”

Colbert then told the actor what his — and probably most people's — favorite line was in the commercial: “Remember how I said I would do anything for you? This is anything.”

Damon said that he “actually said that to [Affleck] during filming and he just left it in.”

“In other words, ‘When I said — I gave you a chit that said I would do anything for you,' you just burned it on an ad,” Colbert clarified.

The actor agree, “However much time we have on this beautiful planet, he's got no more chit with me.”

Damon and Colbert — who was able to buy the now-sold out tracksuits — both donned the top half and proceeded to talk about the highly anticipated currently in development Jason Bourne movie.

The actor didn't give any of detail about the franchise's next film, including a crucial piece of information: whether or not Damon will be back playing Bourne again. He did praise the director attached to helm the project, Edward Berger who directed All Quiet on the Western Front.

“Fantastic film … and he's wonderful and he said he had an idea,” Damon said.

When Colbert probed more about the next Bourne film and whether he was excited to work with Berger, the actor replied, “I would love to work with him, so he's working on it. Look, I'm as anxious as you are to see if this thing — I hope it's great and that we can do it.”

There currently is no script nor actor commitments for the film, but there's another consideration: Damon himself.

“At a certain point, someone's going to need to take it over. I mean, I'm not getting any younger,” he said.

Colbert disagreed, having been impressed by Damon's muscles, “You're fit as a fiddle, man. You are rock hard!”

Here's to hoping that The DunKing member and returning former CIA assassin will keep his fiddle fit to return as Jason Bourne.