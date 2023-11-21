Edward Berger is said to be in negotiations to direct the new Jason Bourne film currently in development with Universal.

Academy Award-winning director Edward Berger is reportedly in negotiations to direct the new Jason Bourne film, Deadline exclusively reported.

Universal Pictures is said to be reviving the Bourne franchise. The last Bourne movie, Jason Bourne, was released in 2016.

Jason Bourne was created by author Robert Ludlum for his Bourne trilogy: The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum. After his death, Eric Van Lustbader took over and wrote 11 more books continuing the spy's adventures. Brian Freeman succeeded Lustbader and wrote four novels, with the latest The Bourne Defiance released this year.

Insiders told the media outlet that while the project is in development, there is no script written yet. Sources also said that Matt Damon, who starred as the titular character in four of the five films, will be the first to be asked once the script is written.

The five films have grossed a combined $1.67 billion worldwide. Aside from a very lucrative franchise, the Bourne movies have also been critically acclaimed, making them an important IP for Universal.

Damon starred in the first three films, following Ludlum's trilogy. Jeremy Renner played Bourne in the fourth film, The Bourne Legacy. He recently starred in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as Gen. Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project.

Berger is no stranger to book adaptations. He won the 2023 Oscar for Best Foreign Film for All Quiet on the Western Front.

The German film focused on a soldier's horrific experiences on the battlefields during World War I. It was adapted from the 1929 book Im Westen nichts Neues (In the West nothing new) by Erich Maria Remarque.