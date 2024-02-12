Lay it on the track!

In what may be the best Super Bowl LVIII ad, Academy Award-winner Ben Affleck has recruited his Oscar-winning best friend Matt Damon and seven-time Superbowl champion Tom Brady to be in his new boy band The DunKings.

Affleck, who was supposed to be in the Barbie fight scene instead of Michael Cera, reunites with the donut brand for their Super Bowl commercial.

Dunkin' Donuts posted the ad on their Instagram page, with Affleck, Damon and Brady in orange tracksuits — which will be available for sale at the donut store on Monday — as the DunKings.

The ad began with Jack Harlow and Affleck in a car. Harlow attempts to dissuade the actor from going through this musical journey, “I don't think you should do this.”

“Last year, she came to my work,” Affleck counters, referencing their 2023 Super Bowl commercial where the actor worked at a Dunkin' drive-through.

“Now I gotta show her what I can do,” he continues.

“He's here,” TikTok star Charli D'Amelio tells Affleck's wife, pop star Jennifer Lopez.

Who's here? Well, “Affleck on the track.”

“What up, punks!” he greets the studio where Lopez and Fat Joe are.

“Here comes the Boston Massacre, The DunKings!”

“Touchdown Tommy on the keys,” he introduces Tom Brady already in the studio, supposedly playing the keyboard intro music.

“Play it coach,” Affleck says, offering a fist bump to Brady.

“You got it. I'm open!” the former quarterback gamely responds.

“He needs no introduction, my partner!” Affleck gestures to a long-suffering Damon.

“Sometimes it's really hard to be your friend,” the actor says, while wearing pink sunglasses.

And now it's off to the boy band races where Affleck gyrates to rap music with the riveting lyrics, “Why you dunkin' me, girl?”

Brady is supportive with his fist pumps, yelling, “Dunkin'!”

“How do you like them donuts?” Damon gives the final line hesitantly, in a nod to his and Affleck's Oscar-winning movie 1997's Good Will Hunting.

“I'm so sorry,” he apologizes.

“Sorry you had to see it. Lay us on the track,” an unapologetic Affleck says before blowing a kiss to his bewildered wife.

“Are we going to be on the album?” Brady asks.

Lopez does not want to lay them on the track — at least not this one. However, Brady can stay.

“Remember when I told you I'd do anything for you,” Damon asks as he and Affleck leave the studio. “This is anything.”

“Chill,” Affleck tells him. “They're naming a drink after us.”

Just one question: is JLo's sequin-covered tumbler available and when is it going to be released?