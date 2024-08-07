The first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks with the Chicago Bears released on Tuesday night, and one of the segments highlighted head coach Matt Eberflus' choice to grow facial hair this offseason, changing up his look from the clean-shaven one that he had in his first couple of seasons with the team, and the Bears posted on social media comparing him to actor Ryan Reynolds with the new look.

It is a funny post from the Bears, and it adds to the good vibes that this offseason has brought. This is a big year for Matt Eberflus, as there was a real debate about whether or not he should have been brought back as head coach after missing the playoffs last season.

Eberflus has been the head coach of the Bears for two seasons, landing the job after his work as defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts, and he is 10-24 so far as a head coach. In his first season, Chicago went 3-14 overall, landing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which was traded to the Carolina Panthers and that helped the Bears land Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft. In 2023, the Bears did improve to 7-10, but there was still some disappointment and consideration that maybe the franchise should move on.

Instead, Eberflus is still around, and the Bears moved on from Justin Fields, selecting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall.

Highlights of Bears' Hard Knocks episode 1

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Bears heading into this season, much of that has to do with Williams. He was viewed as a potentially generational quarterback prospect, and he was the focus for much of the first episode of Hard Knocks. There was footage of him working on things in practice, talking with Eberflus about the training camp plan, singing in front of the team, and even practicing sliding on a slip-and-slide.

The wide receiver room is a source of excitement as well, with No. 9 pick in this year's draft, Rome Odunze, being one of the main reasons. Keenan Allen was a significant addition as well, and DJ Moore is returning after a stellar season. All three were highlighted on Hard Knocks, with the most significant segment being DJ Moore signing his long-term extension with the team.

There was also a significant portion that covered the Hall of Fame Game between the Bears and Houston Texans. It will be interesting to see the next few episodes that give a bit of an inside look at Bears training camp and preseason.