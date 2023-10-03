Daniel Kaluuya has been teasing a Barney film for a while. Despite bold claims, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz has clarified teases for the Kaluuya-produced fim.

Speaking to Semafor Business for their On The Record interview series, Kreiz emphasized that it's “too early to be specific” about the Barney film. However, he added, “but I can tell you we are taking a fresh approach that will be fun, entertaining, and culturally oriented. It will not be an odd movie.”

There have been plenty of conflicting reports regarding this Barney film. The Mattel CEO was the latest to weigh in, but this is after Mattel Films' Kevin McKeon called it an “A24-type” movie. Robbie Brenner of the company also said that the film won't necessarily be darker, but compared it to the likes of Being John Malkovich and Adaptation.

Daniel Kaluuya was announced as a producer of the untitled Barney film. There have not been a lot of updates since it's announcement, but rather teases of the film's genre from Kaluuya and Mattel executives alike.

Known for his role in Black Panther and collaborations with Jordan Peele, Kaluuya began his film career in 2006's Shoot the Messenger. He would go on to star in Johnny English Reborn, Sicario, Widows, Queen & Slim, and Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

His work with Jordan Peele has been acclaimed. He received an Oscar nomination for his performance in Get Out. Kaluuya also starred in Nope last year for Peele. He won his first Oscar in 2022 for his performance as Fred Hampton in Jesus and the Black Messiah. Earlier this year, he also voiced Spider-Punk in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.