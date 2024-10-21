The Texas football team hosted Georgia over the weekend, and it ended up being a pretty chaotic game. The Longhorns came into the contest ranked #1 in the country, and the Bulldogs were ranked #5. Texas was favored as they were at home, but they ended up losing 30-15. There was one point in the game where Longhorns fans weren't happy with a call, and the student section started throwing garbage on the field. That has been one of the biggest talking points of the game.

Georgia got out to a big lead in this game as they were up 23-0 at halftime. The Texas football team needed to make a big comeback, and they scored early in the third quarter to make it 23-8. That was a good start. Later in the third, the Longhorns came up with a huge interception and they returned it inside the Georgia 10. All of a sudden, the Longhorns were close to making it a one-score game after being down 23.

Texas fans finally had something to cheer about, and then the play got called back because of a penalty against Texas. The fans were not happy, and they began throwing debris on the field. It wasn't just a few fans either. The area of the field below the student section was covered.

However, after about five minutes of cleanup and the refs talking, the penalty got called off and Texas had the ball inside the Georgia 10 after all.

It was a chaotic situation, and one that no one wants to see in sports. Matthew McConaughey is a famous Texas alum, and he is at a lot of big games. He was there on Saturday, and he wasn't happy to see fans throwing things onto the field.

“Longhorn nation and specifically our DKR student section, M.O.C. McConaughey coming at you here,” Matthew McConaughey said in a post. “First off, you were electric Saturday night when we hosted Georgia. Bravo. Let’s continue to bring it. Even though our Horns didn’t get the W, you created a measurable home field advantage. But let’s get real about the bottle bombing the field glitch we had. Not cool. Bogey move. Yeah, that call was BS, but we’re better than that. Longhorn Nation knows how to show up, show out like no other, and still keep our class. So, going forward let’s clean that kind of BS up and leave that behind us for good. We have to shake hands on that. Next up, November 9th, when the Gators come to town, let’s make sure they feel the heat, can’t hear the play calls, and burn their timeouts — but remember, nothing hits OUR field except that Texas fight. Til then, Root hard and Hook em. McConaughey.”

It's clear that the University of Texas is taking this situation clearly as well, and hopefully we don't see another situation like that again.

Texas is on the road this weekend as they have a tricky matchup against #25 Vanderbilt in Nashville. After that they have a bye week, and then the Longhorns will return home against Florida.