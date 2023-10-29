Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, has died at age 54.

The actor and comedian died in an apparent drowning at a home in Los Angeles. According to law enforcement, police were called after Perry suffered cardiac arrest. No drugs or foul play were involved, per TMZ.

The sudden passing is a shock to fans and those who know the actor. Throughout the years, Perry has had health struggles related to addiction to alcohol and drugs. He had to have critical surgeries to repair his colon and abdominal area thanks to the usage and even admitted to not remembering filming three years of the show, Friends. He later went to rehab and worked on getting sober.

The actor played one of the six beloved characters on Friends alongside David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc. During the shows 10-season run, Perry was known for providing the perfect sarcasm and comedic timing to his character, Chandler Bing. He and the Friends cast won a Screen Actors Guild award in 1996 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Aside from his work on Friends, Perry also had memorable roles in the films 17 Again, Fools Rush In, and The Whole Nine Yards.

Prior to becoming an actor, Matthew Perry was born in Massachusetts and spent much of his childhood in Ottawa, Canada. He moved to Los Angeles at the age of 15, and after graduating high school took on several guest roles on TV shows before getting cast on the sitcom, Sydney. He then rose to prominence after getting cast on Friends at age 24 a few years later.

Matthew Perry will be dearly missed.