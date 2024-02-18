People were not happy that he wasn't included.

There's some uproar as Matthew Perry was not featured in the In Memoriam at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.

Perry, who passed away at age 54, starred as Chandler Bing and was omitted from the segment during the award show in London. However, though he was not a part of the ceremony, BAFTA told PEOPLE he would be included in the forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards.

Even with him being a part of the Television Awards, it still caused a major outburst online.

Here are some distraught fans on X. As you can see, they're not too happy, considering Perry starred in film and television. Here we go…

Comments on X about Matthew Perry not included in the In Memoriam at BAFTA Film Awards

LK wrote, “No mention of Matthew Perry in the #BAFTAs memorial?! Bad form @BAFTA.”

MaggieView mentions that a famous musician was tributed, but Matthew wasn't.

Meanwhile, Lexi seems disheartened, posting a video clip of the actor looking at the rain.

Annalise said, “Only came to make sure I wasn't the only person saddened at the glaring omission by @BAFTA of #MatthewPerry during the in memorandum tributes! #BAFTA2024. I'm pleased to see it's not just me!”

Then, a post reads, “Matthew Perry 100% DESERVED to be in the memorial for the BAFTAS He was not just known for friends he appeared in MANY films. @BAFTA disgraceful.

Whether it be for damage control or they sincerely were going to post this regardless, BAFTA confirmed in a post that his In Memoriam is coming.

We suspect Matthew Perry will get his due when the BAFTA Television Awards is on April 23. In the meantime, expect more comments to pour in about the late actor not being included. The beloved late actor has plenty of memes to keep this going for quite a while.