The official autopsy report in Matthew Perry's passing has been released, shedding some light on the actor's sudden and tragic death.

The tragic and sudden passing of Matthew Perry in October 2023 caught the world off guard and left many wondering what could have caused his death to happen. After nearly two months of waiting, some answers have finally been provided with the release of the official autopsy report.

Perry's autopsy report was released Friday evening and while accidental drowning had been identified as the primary cause of death, the coroner's report added the Friends star had suffered from the “acute effects of ketamine” found in his blood system, according to CNN. The report stated Perry had been undergoing “ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety.”

“At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression,” the report said. “Drowning contributes due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness.”

However, the coroner added the ketamine found in Perry's system couldn't have been from the therapy as his last appointment had been a week and the half-life of the drug is three to four hours on average.

Ketamine had most commonly been used as an anesthetic in hospitals, though it has found use outside of this role after studies had shown its potential as a treatment for severe depression and anxiety. It has also been used as a “club drug” thanks to the “intense high” it can cause in recreational use.

While no illicit drugs were found in Perry's home following his death, Dr. Ed Boyer told CNN recreational use of ketamine may still need to be considered.

“Considering his last ketamine therapy was at least a week before, misuse – even recreational use – cannot be ruled out,” Boyer told the outlet.

Perry had been very open about his struggles with addiction, going into detail about it in his 2022 book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, while the autopsy stated he reportedly hadn't taken any drugs in 19 months. His Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston added that he had quit smoking and was working on getting himself in-shape, saying he was “happy” after their last interaction on the day of his death.