Days before Matthew Perry passed away by drowning in a hot tub, the Friends actor posted on Instagram his final post.

The Instagram post said, “Oh, so warm water swirling makes you feel good?” and included a photo of him in a hot tub, presumably where he drowned days later.

The 54-year-old posted the image on October 23, just five days before his death. It shows him wearing headphones and relaxing, adding, “I'm Mattman” to the end of the post.

An LAPD spokesperson stated that officers responded to a “death investigation for a male in his fifties” on October 28th, according to E! News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

Matthew Perry's tributes pour in

Since his passing, friends, fans, and family have posted their tributes on social media.

“He was a brilliant talent,” co-creators of Friends' Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright said in a statement. “It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.”

They said, “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

Matthew's death has been hard for fans, family, and all who knew the actor personally or professionally as tributes continue to be posted.