Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman, Argylle) has found his next project: A musical written by Damien Chazelle (Babylon, La La Land).

A musical

Deadline reported on Vaughn's production company, Marv Fils, as well as its upcoming projects. They revealed that coming up, Vaughn will direct a musical which is being written by Chazelle.

Some of the other upcoming projects include prequels and sequels to Vaughn's Argylle and Kingsman series. Additionally, he has a mysterious project being dubbed “Project X” that has been shooting in the UK for nearly three months.

Damien Chazelle is an acclaimed filmmaker. He has directed four feature films to date, Whiplash, La La Land, First Man, and Babylon. His films have already amassed 26 Oscar nominations, with La La Land having the most with 14 in 2016. Chazelle won Best Director for La La Land.

Matthew Vaughn is a filmmaker who is known for films like Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class. Earlier in his career, he produced some of Guy Ritchie's films including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch.

In 2014, Vaughn adapted his comic book series with Kingsman: The Secret Service. The film starred Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson, and Taron Egerton and was a huge hit. It grossed over $400 million worldwide at the box office. Three years later, a sequel was released and made over $400 million as well. A prequel film, The King's Man, was released in 2021.

His latest film, Argylle, is a spy comedy film. It stars Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson. The film will be released in theaters on February 2.