Matthew Vaughn says his Kingsman 3 middle act 'needs some work.'

Matthew Vaughn (Argylle) finds himself in a predicament with his Kingsman 3 film. He recently provided an update on the writing process of the upcoming threequel.

Beginning, middle, end?

Speaking to Collider, Vaughn revealed his film needs work in the middle. He knows how it will start and end, but the middle is unknown at this time.

“So Kingsman 3, we’ve got to get on with before Colin [Firth] is way too old and dare I say it, Taron’s [Egerton] getting on as well. So, Kingsman 3 is definitely the conclusion of their relationship,” he revealed. “Act one is being written. Act three is being written. Act Two needs some work, right? And so we know how it ends, we know how it begins.”

There have been three films in the franchise to date, two films in the main saga and a prequel. The first two films each made over $400 million a piece at the box office. The 2021 prequel film, however, was a giant flop. It grossed just $125 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Matthew Vaughn co-created the Kingsman comic and subsequent films with Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. He also directed all three films in the franchise. Jane Goldman co-wrote the first two films with Vaughn. Karl Gajdusek co-wrote the prequel film with Vaughn.

His most recent film, Argylle, is coming out next month. Vaughn's latest film stars Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, and John Cena. The film will be distributed by Universal. It will also stream on Apple TV+ at a later date.