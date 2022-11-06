There’s probably no one in the planet that’s happier with the Houston Astros’ World Series win than Jim McIngvale, aka Mattress Mack. You would be over the moon too if you just won a record-breaking $75 million bet.

Nope, there’s no typo there. The Astros superfan literally won the biggest bet in history after the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the World Series on Saturday night. In case you were wondering, we have all the details behind Mack’s massive win.

McIngvale, who happens to be Houston’s biggest mattress and furniture magnate, placed a whopping $10 million in bets for the Astros to go all the way this year. It started off with a $3 million wager with Caesars at 10/1 odds, which was followed by a $1 million bet at WynnBet.

This clearly wasn’t enough for Mattress Mack, who ended up betting $6 million more in July via BetMGM, Barstool, Unibet, and Betfred (h/t Darren Rovell of the Action Network).

Boy, did all those bets pay off. The lifelong Astros fan is now set for a $75 million payday after Houston secured the World Series on Saturday.

In case you were wondering, though, all those winnings won’t be going straight to Mattress Mack’s deep pockets. Instead, most of it will go to his customers, who were promised to receive a refund on their purchases if the Astros won. They get to keep whatever they bought from his store too, so you can be sure that there are a lot of happy folks in Houston right about now.