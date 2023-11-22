Who will come out on top between the Zach Edey-led Purdue squad and Shaka Smart's Marquette team in the Maui Invitational Finals?

The Maui Invitational finals are set! It looks to be an exciting coaching battle between Matt Painter and Shaka Smart. After stunning Kansas, Marquette will go up against a literal behemoth in the Purdue basketball squad. Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer, and the rest of the Boilermakers are hoping to solidify themselves as national championship contenders. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles led by Oso Ighodaro are trying to climb up the AP Poll.

The Maui Invitational finals matchup between the two elite programs drew a lot of reactions. Some emphasized how Marquette's guards mixed with Shaka Smart‘s insane wits are very formidable, “Man, tomorrow's title game between Purdue and Marquette is going to be fascinating. Marquette's speed and ball pressure against Purdue's guards, who have had issues in the past taking care of the ball against aggressive defenses.”

Furthermore, a lot of the matchup will be decided by how the two stars, Oso Ighodaro and Zach Edey, take advantage of each other through their own strengths. Will Edey dominate the boards and eat up every defender in the paint? Will Igdoharo get on a massive scoring streak to outgun everyone on the Boilermakers? Overall, those questions will only be answered once the game starts.

While a lot of hype is going on for the Maui Invitational finals, some fans are also anticipating the battle for third place. The Jayhawks and Vols' results will definitely impact who gets the higher ranking. Moreover, speculations of the new rankings are already in play, “Purdue vs. Marquette in the title game. The winner likely be No. 1 in the country come Monday. Kansas vs. Tennessee in consolation. Loser returns 1-2 in the event.”

Who are you rooting for?