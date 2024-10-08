DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies in their preseason opener 121-116. The Mavs played without a number of their stars but still managed to compete at a respectable level. Two Mavs players' performances stole the show in the defeat.

Jaden Hardy led the team with 21 points and nine assists. The guard also went 6-10 from beyond the arc.

Jazian Gortman, who is fighting for a roster spot, scored 20 points while shooting 7-13 from the field and 4-7 from three-point range. Both players were aggressive on the offensive end of the floor and helped to keep the Mavs in the game. In the end, though, Dallas dropped a competitive contest.

Still, Hardy and Gortman's efforts are promising.

Jaden Hardy looking for increased role

Hardy played well for the most part. He did turn the ball over four times, but Hardy finished the game with a plus-minus of plus-four.

“Being able to score, not just being known as a scorer… He's making the right play,” Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said of Hardy. “He had some good looks early, but I liked that he kept playing. His motor was high, but I think also his voice. He's out there talking and it shows. His comfort level of trying to lead that group that was out there on the floor.

“But again, we all know he can score the ball, but he was making plays. Even with the turnovers he was trying to make the right play. We will look at that as a positive, too.”

Decision-making is an important element of the game. Kidd, who was one of the greatest point guards ever, certainly understands the importance of it. Hardy knows it is something that Kidd is watching for as he looks to see an increased role with the Mavericks.

“My decision-making,” Hardy said of what Kidd wants to see from him. “I feel like, just trying to make the right reads… Just taking my time when I'm out there.”

Jazian Gortman hoping to impress Mavericks in preseason

Gortman wants to make the roster. He admitted that it is his primary goal this offseason.

“To make the team,” Gortman said of his goals while speaking to reporters after the game. “I'm trying to make this team. I play my heart out anyway, that's nothing for me. Just keep going on the route that I'm going and keep playing as hard as I'm playing. I feel like what needs to fall in place will fall in place.”

Gortman is trusting his work ethic. He is going to play as hard as he can and see what happens. The good news for Gortman is that the Mavericks are taking notice.

“I love what he did tonight,” Kidd said of Gortman. “He was aggressive, he shot the ball extremely well… He kept us organized. So there was a lot of positive things that he did on both ends… Again, he's not scared. He's tough. I thought he had an incredible night.”

The final roster spot is up for grabs and there are plenty of contenders. Gortman certainly made his argument on Monday night, but the Mavs will consider all of the candidates before making a final decision.

“The last spot (on the roster) is going to be interesting to see who we go with,” Kidd continued. “I thought (Jamarion) Sharp did a great job… He could affect the game, too. You look at Kessler (Edwards) and AJ (Lawson), there's opportunity there. Kessler, he hasn't played yet due to the injury, but we like what we've seen on tape with him and we can't wait to see him on the floor, see if he can get one of those two-way spots.”