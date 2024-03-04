In today's NBA, it is not uncommon for players to switch teams on a consistent basis. The Dallas Mavericks have done an impressive job of developing players, though. AJ Lawson is the most recent example, as he's a player who has spent time in the Mavs organization over the past two years and recently saw his hard work rewarded in the form of a standard NBA contract.
Of course, Luka Doncic is a player Dallas drafted. The Mavs have helped Luka develop into one of the best players in the entire NBA. The Mavs are obviously still willing to add from the outside, acquiring Kyrie Irving last year and PJ Washington Jr. and Daniel Gafford this season via trades.
Still, their ability to draft or sign players and help them find success in the NBA has been something to take notice of. Lawson, 23, previously played for the Minnesota Timberwolves before the Mavericks added him. He's continued to improve as an all-around player in the G League, and had spent some time with the Mavericks prior to his new contract update.
Jason Kidd excited for AJ Lawson, Mavericks future
After practice on Monday, Jason Kidd expressed his excitement for Lawson and hinted at a bright future for Dallas amid their developmental system prowess.
“I think it's great for AJ, but it's great for the Mavs,” Kidd said. “Being able to develop internally, AJ has done everything we've asked. He's playing great for us, he comes to practice, he's positive, he works on his game everyday. I think it's a great compliment to what he's done here in the last two years.
“It's a compliment to the staff, it's a compliment to the Mavs internally to develop here of late. We've had the opportunity to develop not just AJ, but other players who have signed contracts, new contracts. So that means that we're doing something right.”
Lawson also took some time to speak with reporters on Monday. He revealed his reaction to the contract news.
“Honestly just super excited,” Lawson said. “Super blessed. I was trying to keep my emotions at the gym because I didn't want everybody to see me like super excited or tear up or anything. I got to the crib, though, and I just said ‘thank God' and I screamed on my balcony. Probably the whole uptown area heard it. But it was a great experience. Definitely something I'm going to remember for the rest of my life for sure.”
Lawson accomplished one of his goals, but he's still determined to take another step forward. I asked him what his next goal is as he prepares to play an impactful role for the Mavericks.
“I'm going to say my next goal is try to get in the rotation,” Lawson said. “Try to help my team win. Went from a two-way to a roster spot, now my next goal is to keep building, keep grinding. Getting better everyday and showing the team that I'm ready for when my time is called.”
It will be interesting to see what Lawson's NBA future has in store. He features plenty of potential and can earn more minutes with the Mavericks down the road.