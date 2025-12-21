As the Miami Dolphins take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 16 clash, the team has gone through a major change that deals with star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. With the Dolphins benching Tagovailoa, with rookie Quinn Ewers starting Sunday, the other thought from many in the football world is what the team will do with head coach Mike McDaniel.

While Tagovailoa is being pointed at by many to be one of the main problems with Miami, McDaniel is not absolved from the blame as well. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that McDaniel will be the head coach for the team next season “barring some sort of surprise.”

Rapoport emphasizes that the Dolphins want McDaniel to succeed and “believes he could do it,” with the leadership and faith led by owner Stephen Ross. The potential next step in seeing that is how McDaniel's team runs with Ewers as the starting quarterback.

“Several parts of the situation for the Miami Dolphins,” Rapoport said. “I'll start with the coach Mike McDaniel part first. Our understanding is that McDaniel, barring some sort of surprise, is expected back next season. This is someone who does have the support of owner Stephen Ross. Remember, he extended him. The two are close.”

“The Dolphins organization does want McDaniel to succeed and believes that he could do it,” Rapoport continued. “Now, McDaniel believes the way to do that is with Quinn Ewers as the starting quarterback today, saying simply, he believes Quinn Ewers is what this offense needs to run properly, which is great for the Texas rookie.”

From @NFLGameDay: #Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is likely to be back in 2026, though Tua Tagovailoa is not. Where does it stand for Miami? pic.twitter.com/H7dxWxc6gQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2025

At any rate, it remains to be seen how Ewers closes out the season with Miami, as it seems McDaniel's job could be bolstered by potential success or dwindled if the struggles continue.