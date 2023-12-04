Mavs youngster AJ Lawson is learning from the best.

AJ Lawson could play a big role for the Dallas Mavericks moving forward. Lawson has appeared in just two games for the Mavs so far during the 2023-24 season. He played well in Saturday's affair against the Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring 12 points in 19 minutes.

At Monday's practice, Lawson revealed how superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic have helped his development.

“It helped a lot,” Lawson said of watching Irving and Doncic. “Those guys are great players… Watching them everyday in practice seeing what they can do… When you guard one of the best players you're automatically gonna adjust and learn, learn different techniques. So I feel like it definitely got me better for sure.”

AJ Lawson's future with Mavs

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd also addressed Lawson's performance and future Monday.

“With the health situation we kept him up,” Kidd said. “We will see how our health goes. He will get a chance if guys are out.”

Kidd also said Lawson “competes” on the defensive end of the floor and offers offensive potential.

The Mavs have unfortunately dealt with injury trouble in recent action. The good news is that Kyrie Irving returned to practice Monday. Nevertheless, the statutes of Grant Williams, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber remain uncertain for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz.

It looks like Lawson will continue to receive opportunities if they are available. If he performs well in those opportunities, then perhaps the Mavs will consider giving him a larger role at some point during the 2023-24 season.

At the very least, Lawson will continue to learn from Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.