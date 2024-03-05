The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is preparing to lead his team against a Mavericks squad that features two of the best players in the NBA in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Haliburton explained what goes into preparing to play against Doncic and Irving before Tuesday's contest.
“Two of the best one-on-one players in the world. You gotta understand, Luka averages like 35, I don't know what Kyrie averages but they're gonna get theirs,” Haliburton said of the Mavs' star-studded duo. “It's just about making it as tough as you can because they are two of the most elite basketball players in the world.”
The Mavericks and Pacers are both talented teams. They have dealt with some ups and downs in recent action, however. Haliburton also addressed the Pacers-Mavericks clash while speaking to reporters.
“It will be a good game, they are a great team,” Haliburton said of the Mavericks. “Both of us are really struggling right now. It will be interesting to see how it goes tonight.”
The Mavs are obviously hoping to bounce back on Tuesday. They are just 1-4 over the course of their past five games. With that being said, there is no denying the fact that Luka and Kyrie are among the best duos in the league.
Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving have entire NBA's attention
Teams always have to prepare to contain Dallas' superstars. It is not uncommon to see Luka or Kyrie receive double-teams.
Doncic is a legitimate 2023-24 MVP candidate. He is currently averaging 34.5 points per game on 49.6 percent field goal and 38 percent three-point shooting. Doncic has also recorded 8.9 rebounds and 9.7 assists per outing.
Irving's performance cannot be overlooked, though. The veteran guard is averaging 25.7 points per game on 49.2 percent field goal and 42.2 percent three-point shooting. Kyrie is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game as well.
Haliburton and the Pacers understand that containing Irving and Doncic will not be easy. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd, on the other hand, is preparing for the Pacers' plan of attack and is also trying to find a way to limit Haliburton and Myles Turner.
“Offensively they are one of the best,” Kidd said of the Pacers following Monday's practice. “Haliburton is playing at a high level, (Myles) Turner is playing well. Again, the transition defense is going to be tested. Our defense will be tested.
“And then offensively, we’ve gotta be prepared for Rick (Carlisle) to double-team (Kyrie Irving) and Luka (Doncic). And other guys being able to step up and make shots.”
The stars will be shining bright in Dallas on Tuesday, and we are not talking about hockey. Instead, it will be Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Tyrese Haliburton, and Myles Turner preparing to lead their teams.
Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST in Dallas on Tuesday night.