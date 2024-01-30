Luka Doncic is making his case.

Luka Doncic has been doing a lot for the Dallas Mavericks offense and it's working. They just notched a win over a hot Orlando Magic and it was fairly close. While Jason Kidd has been able to provide the proper calls throughout games, it was their point guard that sealed the deal against the Paolo Banchero-led squad. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dereck Lively II may have put up big numbers but their star shined the most.

Luka Doncic recorded 45 points while dropping 15 assists to lift the Mavericks over the Magic. He was only one rebound short of a triple-double. This feat is already great in and of itself but it is not the highlight of his all-around play. Rather, it is his consistency. He became the first player in league history multiple 45-point and 15-assist games. These stat lines have all happened in the span of 35 days, per StatMuse.

Doncic is also giving Jason Kidd's Mavericks quite a lot. With the win over the Magic counted, he is averaging 42.6 points per contest by knocking down 51% of his shots. He has done this while also dropping 12.2 dimes to his teammates in the last five games. This is rounded out by his insane rebounding performances that amount to 11 rebounds.

Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Nikola Jokic all have competition in the Most Valuable Player race. The Mavericks star only has to be consistent for him to get the award for himself. This win over Paolo Banchero's squad is a good benchmark of what he can offer and it might only get better.