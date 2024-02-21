Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic set Stephen Curry up!

For what it's worth NBA All-Star weekend was hilarious. The game had a lot of highlights like Tyrese Haliburton heating up from outside, Karl-Anthony Towns getting 50 points, and Damian Lillard making absurd shots from halfcourt. There were also amazing interactions between players. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Denver Nuggets legend Nikola Jokic were a menacing duo for the Western Conference. They even made fun of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic were both fooling around during shootarounds. They decided it would be fun to mess with Stephen Curry for a bit and place him under the rim. The Warriors star would then hear big steps run forward and go up to the rim. It was the Mavericks star that set him up to get dunked on by the Nuggets big man.

The two European stars did not stop goofing around after that. They toyed with the ball and kept passing it without dribbling during one play. Jokic would then put too much strength on the pass that it went to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Oklahoma City Thunder star still delivered a highlight as he dunked the ball.

NBA All-Star weekend for the stars of the Nuggets, Warriors, and Mavericks

Curry was the highlight of Saturday night. His shootout with Sabrina Ionescu was when ratings peaked and when everyone was seated. The New York Liberty star lit up the LED courts and scored 26 points. It would have been good enough to lead the three-point contest but she was not up against those guys. The Warriors legend then took the floor and scored 29 points to end the night and notch the belt.

On the next night, Curry represented the Warriors well. He played 26 minutes and scored 16 points. In addition, he also dropped eight assists and five rebounds. Jokic followed suit as he was delivering dimes to everyone. This earned him nine dimes and 13 points to end the game. Doncic then recorded a hilarious stat line where he got seven in assists, points, and rebounds.

It was eventful and the highest-scoring game to date. Curry made the Warriors faithful proud in this one.