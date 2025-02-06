The Dallas Mavericks are in Boston on Thursday for the final contest of their five-game road trip. Of course, the primary storyline swirling around this Mavs team over the past week has been the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. Davis is still dealing with an abdominal muscle strain, however, so is he playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

The Mavericks have five players listed on the injury report heading into Thursday's game. PJ Washington remains out due to personal reasons, as his wife recently gave birth to their child. Meanwhile, the Mavs recently acquired Caleb Martin in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, but Martin (trade pending) will not play on Thursday either.

Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) have also been ruled out for Thursday's affair. As for Anthony Davis, here is everything we know about his injury status heading into tonight's game vs. the Celtics.

Anthony Davis' injury status vs. Celtics

Davis is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to his aforementioned abdominal muscle strain.

The Mavericks' decision to trade Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers was surprising to say the least. Mavs general manager Nico Harrison has received backlash from fans as a result. Although Mavs fans are frustrated with the decision, acquiring a star such as Davis can help the team.

AD is one of the best big men in the NBA. He also offers an element of versatility, as he can play both the center and power forward positions at a high level. Davis is a quality offensive presence and a terrific defender. Davis and Kyrie Irving could become one of the better duos in the entire NBA as well.

As for the question of is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is maybe.