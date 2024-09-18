DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons attended an event at Raising Cane's Post Malone and Cowboys restaurant in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon. Parsons worked a “shift” and served food to customers. He also took some time to speak to reporters at the event. Parsons, a basketball fan, shared his thoughts on the Dallas Mavericks' upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.

“I mean, I think they are already close,” Parsons said of the Mavericks. “They got a very good group of guys. They added a couple of pieces this offseason. So it's going to be a very interesting team. I think they can actually do it (win a championship)… Luka (Doncic) is special, Kyrie (Irving) is special… There was just a couple games where they kind of went down the stretch and made their runs.”

So does Parsons feel any extra motivation after the Mavs reached the NBA Finals during the 2023-24 season?

“I don't think, particularly, I need someone else's success to motivate myself. I think that's all internal.”

Parsons and the Cowboys are 1-1 so far in the 2024 NFL season. Dallas was most recently defeated 44-19 at home against the New Orleans Saints in what was a forgettable outing for the Cowboys. Nevertheless, the Cowboys still have potential with Parsons leading the defense.

Meanwhile, the Mavs are currently preparing for the upcoming NBA campaign. They reached the NBA Finals in 2023-24 but were defeated by the Boston Celtics in five games. Dallas will have work to do in order to take the next step forward and win their first NBA championship since 2011.

Parsons believes that with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, as well as a number of new acquisitions, the Mavs can take that step and earn a championship.

Micah Parsons believes in Mavericks

Dallas wants both the NFL and NBA teams to win a championship soon. The Cowboys are especially in need of a Super Bowl, as they have not brought home a championship since the 1995-96 season.

Of course, the Cowboys have had plenty of regular season success since then. The postseason, however, has been a different story. The Cowboys have a high-ceiling with Dak Prescott leading the offense and Micah Parsons leading the defense, but it remains to be seen if they can take care of business in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Mavs, as mentioned, last won a championship in the 2010-11 season. Dirk Nowitzki led that roster, and he now has a statue in front of the American Airlines Center. Perhaps Luka Doncic will have a statue someday as well, but right now he is focused on helping the Mavericks win their next NBA championship.

Parsons has confidence in the team. Fans are excited for the new season. So will the Mavericks get the job done and earn an NBA Finals victory during the 2024-25 season?