The Dallas Mavericks are preparing to begin their 2024 NBA Summer League journey. Dallas' roster is highlighted by a number of exciting young players. So which players should you specifically keep an eye on?

Summer League always provides hope for the future as fans watch their favorite teams' young talent. Without further ado, here are three Mavericks' must-watch 2024 NBA Summer League players.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper may be Mavericks future star

Olivier-Maxence Prosper features the tools of a future NBA star. Prosper is a versatile defender who can cause havoc on the defensive end of the floor. He is a developing offensive presence as well.

If Prosper can turn into a consistent shooting threat, he can become a star. He already has displayed potential as a shooter, and it is a skill that some people around the organization believe Prosper can excel at in the NBA. The 22-year-old, who stands 6'7, is also quite athletic and can finish at the basket.

The Mavs believe in Prosper's ceiling. There is a chance that he could earn a more consistent role in the rotation during the 2023-24 season. His Summer League performance will be important to follow.

Melvin Ajinca

Melvin Ajinca was acquired from the New York Knicks during the 2024 NBA Draft late in the second round. Ajinca, a French player, is 20 years old and is also a versatile presence.

He played for Saint-Quentin this past season. Ajinca offers intriguing three-point shooting prowess to go along with defensive and rebounding ability. He is excited for this new chapter in Dallas as well.

“I was super excited,” Ajinca said about finding out the Mavericks had acquired him. “During the second round during the draft, I was very stressed because my goal was to be in the NBA and to be drafted. I couldn't speak, that was crazy. But I'm super excited to be here to work with the team for the Summer League.”

Ajinca is likely still a couple of years away from playing an impactful role in the Mavericks' rotation but anything is possible. His future is bright nonetheless.

AJ Lawson

Lawson is 24 years old and this year's Summer League is especially important for him. It is uncertain what his future holds in the NBA. He has displayed signs of becoming a reliable NBA player, but there is no guarantee that he will earn consistent minutes during the 2023-24 season.

Lawson can help his case by playing well in the 2024 NBA Summer League, however. He appeared in 42 games during the 2023-24 regular season, and he appears to have scoring potential. If Lawson can take a step forward on the defensive end of the floor it would not be surprising to see him more often in 2024-25.

Lawson recently told reporters that one of the players he looked up to this past season was Derrick Jones Jr. Lawson mentioned that he has a similar frame to Jones. Jones played a crucial role this past season, so the Mavs certainly wouldn't mind if Lawson turned into a similar type of player.