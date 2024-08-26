Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II was asked by former NBA player Theo Pinson at the Nike EYBL who has a deeper skill set between Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Who has a deeper bag? Luka or Shai?” asked Pinson.

Lively responded that the Mavericks' second-round playoff victory over the Thunder is proof that his teammate Doncic is ahead of Shai.

The Mavericks center just confidently responded, “Who won that matchup?”

Basing the comparison on the Thunder-Mavs series might not be the most accurate measure of who has a deeper skill set or is better overall. While the Mavericks did clinch the series in six games, Luka Doncic faced significant challenges, battling through various injuries.

Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous Alexander head-to-head

Despite his scoring difficulties, with averages of 24.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists, Doncic was still vital to the team's success. He excelled as the primary playmaker, underscoring his all-important role on the court.

Gilgeous-Alexander dominated for the Thunder, posting 32.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. While he outproduced Luka in the series, his limitations in offensive creativity as a guard hindered his ability to lift his teammates, especially when compared to Doncic’s elevating P.J. Washington to a whole new level during the series.

Doncic’s regular season production surpasses Gilgeous-Alexander’s, as the Mavericks superstar put up 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists for the 50-32 Mavericks, who bounced back from a slow start to finish among the NBA's top teams.

Meanwhile, Shai led the Thunder to the No. 1 seed in the West with a 57-25 record, averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

SGA finished second in MVP voting, slightly edging out Doncic, who came in third, suggesting that Shai might be seen as slightly ahead of Doncic at the moment.

However, during the NBA Playoffs, Doncic led a less talented Mavericks roster to the NBA Finals, despite playing through injuries that reduced his scoring output.

Despite occasional lapses in defensive effort, Luka has established a strong case for being the best guard in the NBA at the moment, though Shai is not far behind and could potentially take that title from him.

The stacked 2018 NBA Draft Class

The 2018 NBA Draft Class has been praised as one of the best in recent memory, with Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerging as its top players. Both are set to sign their new supermax contracts soon, having earned All-NBA First Team honors for the last two seasons (five times for Doncic).

In the summer of 2025, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can sign contracts worth $346 million with their teams. The scale of these deals is exceptional and likely unmatched by any other player from their highly talented draft class.

Jaren Jackson Jr., a former Defensive Player of the Year, won't receive this type of deal, and Trae Young will need to make it back to the All-NBA team to be eligible for such a contract.

Jalen Brunson has opted for a long-term extension with the New York Knicks at a discount, even though he was eligible for a $269 million deal next summer. This decision is likely to prompt fellow 2018 Draft Classmates and current Knicks teammates Mikal Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo to follow suit.

Consequently, Luka and Shai are poised to land the largest contracts from their draft class.