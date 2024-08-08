Dereck Lively II is already displaying signs of becoming a successful coach someday. The Dallas Mavericks 20-year-old center recently attended the Nike Academy and was seen playing against and training young players at the event. Additionally, Lively offered some brutally honest advice to the hoopers, via Lethal Shooter on X, formerly Twitter.

“You're here to learn, you're here to get better, you're here to see what you can do versus everyone else,” Lively said. “So if someone tells you do something that you're doing wrong, do it right. Don't blow that s**t off. Learn. Focus on your game. Make sure your game grows throughout your time here. And of course, let's have some f**king fun.”

This was just another example of Lively's incredible maturity for being such a young age. He did not turn 20 until the middle of the 2023-24 season, yet he consistently impressed Jason Kidd and the Mavs.

It has become clear that Lively features leadership ability. Of course, he also happens to be a quality player.

Dereck Lively II continuing to improve ahead of Mavericks 2024-25 season

Lively has made an effort to improve his three-point shot. Bigs who can stretch the floor are important in today's NBA, something that Lively understands. He is already a respectable rim-protector and finisher at the basket, but Lively can take his game to the next level by developing a consistent jump-shot.

Lively demonstrated his improvement at the Nike Academy. Sure, it was not an NBA game but a video posted on X by EliteYouthBasketball includes Lively confidently taking and connecting on a three-point attempt from the corner.

Lively still threw down some strong dunks and converted on a floater, but the long-range shot will catch Mavericks fans' attention. He made his first career NBA three-pointer during the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Perhaps he will begin taking three-point attempts on a more consistent basis at some point down the road.

Either way, Dereck Lively II's future as both a player and leader is extremely bright.