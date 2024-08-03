The Dallas Mavericks have been active this offseason following their five-game loss to the Boston Celtics. The team has undergone significant changes, trading away Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green while allowing Derrick Jones Jr. to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. In return, they have bolstered their roster with new additions, including Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, and Naji Marshall.

The latest move in the Mavs' busy offseason is the signing of 31-year-old guard Spencer Dinwiddie to a one-year minimum deal. The initial news of Dinwiddie's signing was reported on July 22, but it became official Saturday morning. This signing marks Dinwiddie's return to Dallas after a season with the Brooklyn Nets, followed by a brief stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison comments on Spencer Dinwiddie signing

Spencer Dinwiddie’s return to Dallas is seen as a strategic acquisition aimed at bolstering the team’s guard depth and versatility. He previously played for the Mavericks during the 2022-23 season, where he averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 assists, and shot 45.5 percent from the field, including a career-high 40.4 percent from three-point range. His performance was instrumental in the Mavericks’ run to the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 season, which ended in a sweep by the Golden State Warriors.

Dinwiddie spent the past season with the Brooklyn Nets before being waived and subsequently signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. Throughout the season with both teams, he averaged 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 39.2 percent from the field. While his offensive numbers were the lowest of his career, his defensive contributions became a highlight of his tenure with the team.

Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison expressed his enthusiasm about bringing Dinwiddie back to Dallas. “We welcome having Spencer back with us in Dallas. Spencer is an experienced teammate who understands what we are trying to accomplish. His energy, versatility, and playmaking from the guard position adds invaluable depth to our roster and leaves us well-positioned going into next season,” Harrison stated.

Dinwiddie's familiarity with Mavs' system expected to aid seamless transition

Dinwiddie’s familiarity with the Mavs' system and his previous success with the team are expected to provide a seamless transition back into the lineup. His ability to contribute both offensively and defensively makes him a valuable asset as the Mavericks aim to build a competitive team for the upcoming season.

During his previous stint with Dallas, Dinwiddie’s performance was marked by his efficient scoring and playmaking abilities. His career-high shooting from beyond the arc and his overall field goal percentage reflected his offensive prowess. Additionally, his experience and composure in high-pressure situations were crucial during the Mavs’ playoff run.

The decision to bring Dinwiddie back highlights the Mavericks’ commitment to strengthening their roster with experienced and versatile players. His return is expected to provide stability and depth to the team’s backcourt, which will be essential as they aim to make another deep playoff run.

Dinwiddie will once again wear the number 26 jersey for the Mavericks, ready to contribute to the team's success in the upcoming season.