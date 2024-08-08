Arizona State University has a rich football tradition that spans decades, featuring numerous standout athletes who have left an indelible mark on the program. From early pioneers to modern-day stars, the Sun Devils have been blessed with players who excelled on the field and brought pride to their school. Just before Arizona State football kicks off for the 2024 season, now as Big 12 members, we celebrate the top ten greatest players in Sun Devils history.

1. Jake Plummer (QB, 1993-1996)

Jake Plummer, known as “Jake the Snake,” is one of the most iconic quarterbacks in Arizona State football history. Plummer led the Sun Devils to an undefeated regular season and a Pac-10 Championship in 1996, culminating in a Rose Bowl appearance. His leadership and playmaking ability were instrumental in ASU's success during his tenure.

Plummer finished his college career with 8,827 passing yards and 65 touchdowns. His memorable moments include leading a dramatic game-winning drive against UCLA in 1996 and a near upset of Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Plummer's performance at ASU paved the way for a successful NFL career, primarily with the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos.

2. Pat Tillman (LB/S, 1994-1997)

Pat Tillman is one of the most revered figures in Arizona State football history, not only for his exceptional play on the field but also for his extraordinary character and sacrifice. Tillman was a dominant linebacker and safety for the Sun Devils, earning Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1997. He finished his college career with 230 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 4 interceptions.

Tillman's legacy extends beyond football; he left the NFL to enlist in the U.S. Army following the September 11 attacks and tragically lost his life in Afghanistan. His courage and dedication are honored through the Pat Tillman Foundation, which supports military veterans and their families.

Terrell Suggs is one of the most dominant defensive players in college football history. During his time at Arizona State, Suggs set the NCAA single-season sack record with 24 sacks in 2002, earning him the Lombardi Award, Ted Hendricks Award, and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He finished his college career with 44 sacks and 65.5 tackles for loss.

Suggs's relentless pass-rushing ability and physical presence made him a nightmare for opposing offenses. His success at ASU led to a highly decorated NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, where he won two Super Bowls and was named to multiple Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams.

4. Danny White (QB, 1971-1973)

Danny White was a standout quarterback for the Sun Devils in the early 1970s, leading the team to three consecutive Fiesta Bowl victories. White's strong arm and leadership skills helped ASU achieve a 32-4 record during his tenure. He finished his college career with 6,717 passing yards and 64 touchdowns.

White's most memorable performance came in the 1973 Fiesta Bowl, where he threw for 357 yards and led ASU to a victory over Pittsburgh. After his college career, White went on to play in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, where he enjoyed a successful career as a quarterback and punter.

5. J.D. Hill (WR, 1967-1970)

J.D. Hill was one of the most electrifying wide receivers in Arizona State history. Known for his speed and playmaking ability, Hill set several school records during his time with the Sun Devils. He finished his college career with 2,068 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns, earning All-American honors in 1970.

Hill's standout performance came in a game against Oregon State in 1969, where he caught eight passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns. His success at ASU led to a productive NFL career with the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, where he continued to showcase his exceptional talent.

6. Randall McDaniel (OL, 1984-1987)

Randall McDaniel is one of the greatest offensive linemen in Arizona State football history. Known for his strength, athleticism, and versatility, McDaniel was a dominant force on the offensive line during his time with the Sun Devils. He earned All-American honors in 1986 and 1987 and helped lead ASU to a Pac-10 Championship and a Rose Bowl victory in 1987.

McDaniel's impact extended beyond college, as he went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His exceptional blocking ability and leadership set the standard for future generations of ASU offensive linemen.

7. John Jefferson (WR, 1974-1977)

John Jefferson, known for his acrobatic catches and spectacular playmaking ability, is one of the most talented wide receivers in Arizona State history. Jefferson earned All-American honors in 1977 and finished his college career with 188 receptions, 2,993 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns.

Jefferson's most memorable moment came in a 1975 game against Arizona, where he caught 12 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Sun Devils to a dramatic victory. His success at ASU paved the way for a standout NFL career, primarily with the San Diego Chargers, where he was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

8. Woody Green (RB, 1971-1973)

Woody Green is one of the most prolific running backs in Arizona State football history. Known for his speed, agility, and ability to break tackles, Green rushed for 4,188 yards and 43 touchdowns during his college career. He earned All-American honors in 1972 and 1973 and was a key player in ASU's success during the early 1970s.

Green's standout performance came in the 1973 Fiesta Bowl, where he rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Sun Devils to a victory over Pittsburgh. His success at ASU led to a career in the NFL, where he played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

9. Eric Allen (CB, 1984-1987)

Eric Allen is one of the greatest defensive backs in Arizona State history. Known for his speed, coverage skills, and ability to make big plays, Allen earned All-American honors in 1987 and finished his college career with 15 interceptions and numerous pass breakups.

Allen's most memorable moment came in the 1987 Rose Bowl, where he intercepted a pass and returned it 50 yards, setting up a crucial touchdown for the Sun Devils. His success at ASU paved the way for a highly successful NFL career, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time First-Team All-Pro.

10. Freddie Williams (RB, 1973-1976)

Freddie Williams was a dynamic running back for Arizona State in the mid-1970s. Known for his speed, vision, and ability to make defenders miss, Williams rushed for 2,889 yards and 32 touchdowns during his college career. He earned All-American honors in 1975 and was a key player in ASU's back-to-back Fiesta Bowl victories.

Williams's most memorable performance came in a game against Arizona in 1975, where he rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Sun Devils to a decisive victory. His success at ASU led to a brief professional career in the NFL.