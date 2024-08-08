The San Francisco 49ers are on the brink of reigning atop the NFL. The 49ers were the top team in the NFC during the 2023-24 season and advanced to Super Bowl 58. They took a 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs but retained elite talent to run things back. Brock Purdy and Deebo Samuel are two offensive contributors vital to SF's attack. However, Samuel made an eye-opening film admission ahead of the 2024 preseason play.

When asked if he and Purdy watch tape together, Samuel gave this response:

“No,” Samuel replied, via 95.7 The Game on X (formerly Twitter).”

However, after a brief stare with reporters, Samuel began laughing and said “Yeah for sure.”

“That's Kyle [Shanahan's] job man. Kyle handles the quarterbacks,” Samuel joked.

For a duo that allegedly does not watch film together, Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy clean up quite nicely.

Purdy had an impressive year in 2023-24 in just his second season with the 49ers. The former Iowa State Cyclone amassed 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and boasted a 72.8 QBR, all of which were top-five NFL rankings. Purdy came up huge for San Francisco in the postseason, leading comebacks against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions before helping his team advance to the Super Bowl.

Samuel was nearly as impressive.

He joined SF three years before Purdy and made an immediate impact. Samuel experienced a breakout year during the 2021 season, amassing a career-high 1,405 yards along with six touchdowns. He has not experienced the same success since then but remains a key target. The 28-year-old accumulated 892 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023-24.

49ers bolstering roster despite trade rumors

One of the major stories following San Francisco is the status of Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk is rumored to be on the move after negotiations between him and management on a new contract have reportedly stalled. Nevertheless, the 49ers plan on bringing in a serviceable roster upgrade.

San Francisco and former Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker are working on finalizing a deal, Ari Meirov reported. Walker had a workout with SF on Wednesday and is expected to sign with the team. He should add sound depth to an already impressive defense. Still, there be will questions about the team's offense if Brandon Aiyuk is traded.

It will be interesting to see how the 49ers handle this crucial period as they begin preseason play. Will San Francisco finally get over the hump and win a title by the end of the 2024-25 season?