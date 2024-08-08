After a slow start to the season that had some questioning if the Arizona Diamondbacks would become sellers at the trade deadline, the Diamondbacks have begun to resemble the team that won the National League pennant last year. Arizona is a scorching 14-4 since returning from the All-Star break and everyone seems to be playing well, even a rookie making his major league debut.

The Diamondbacks’ offense bludgeoned Guardians’ pitching today, scoring a total of 12 runs in a doubleheader sweep in Cleveland. And one of those runs was courtesy of an RBI double by Adrian Del Castillo. The 24-year-old catcher doubled to left in his very first at bat in the majors. “Honestly, I blacked out when I got to second base … It was everything I’ve dreamed of,” Del Castillo said per ESPN.

The remarkable moment came during game two of a doubleheader. Del Castillo went 1-3 with the double, an RBI and a walk on the day. It was perfectly inline with the offensive onslaught the Diamondbacks unleashed on the Guardians. Arizona worked a total of 10 walks across the two games and clubbed six home runs on the day.

Del Castillo was called up by the Diamondbacks after the team’s Gold Glove-winning catcher Gabriel Moreno landed on the 10-day injured list. Moreno strained his left groin while legging out an infield single Monday. Arizona selected Del Castillo’s contract and he was ready for the moment.

The Diamondbacks took Del Castillo 67th overall in the 2021 draft and he’s currently the organization’s 28th ranked prospect. However, the young backstop has been tearing up Triple-A this season. Del Castillo is slashing an outstanding .319/.403/.608 and has 36 doubles, 24 home runs, 70 RBI and 86 runs scored in 100 games for the Reno Aces this year.

Del Castillo will provide some depth for the Diamondbacks behind backup catcher Jose Herrera while Moreno remains out. Now in his third year in the majors, Moreno has a .729 OPS, 107 OPS+ and 2.1 WAR in 86 games for Arizona this season. Last year he won the Gold Glove and posted an MLB-best 3.1 dWAR.

The Diamondbacks are also without two-time Gold Glove-winning first baseman Christian Walker who landed on the 10-day injured list with left oblique tightness. Walker and Moreno will be absent when Arizona begins a massive four-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks have played their way back into the season. Now 11 games over .500, Arizona is just 3.5 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and the team is tied for the first National League Wild Card berth.