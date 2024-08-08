The Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics squared off on Wednesday night in what could be one of the most inconsequential games of the regular season. Kids these days would call this game a “mid-off”. But there are levels to the White Sox's and Athletics' respective putridity. Oakland only rubbed even more salt on Chicago's wounds by defeating them, 3-2, handing them their 89th loss in 117 games in the process.

This season has simply been straight out of the White Sox's nightmares. They knew that they were going to be bad in 2024, but they have been terrible in historic fashion. The White Sox need to go 22-23 for the rest of the season just to cross the 50-win mark, and considering how they've played this year, that doesn't look likely at all — especially when they have gone 2-24 over the past 31 days.

Fans continued to have a field day on X mocking the White Sox and their inability to win ballgames. They made fun of the White Sox for returning to losing ways after capturing a brief taste of victory with a 5-1 win over the Athletics on August 6.

“We are so back,” X user @DibbleTiki wrote.

“1-22 in the last 23 games #progress,” Los Angeles Dodgers mediacaster Nick Right added.

“New streak starts today!” furthered @MikeP0330.

“Whew. Back to normal,” said @WWHPIL.

The White Sox embody the phrase “so bad, it's good”. They have caught the eye of fans on social media who want to tune in on whether or not Chicago would have an out of body experience and actually win a ballgame on a given night. Their putridity has turned into comic relief, and the final stretch of the season will be interesting to watch as they lock into the pursuit of the worst record in MLB's 162-game era (2003 Detroit Tigers, 43-119).

More comedy awaits the White Sox

There is nothing funny about all the constant losing the White Sox have been going through; the players, for sure, are becoming more frustrated with each passing defeat. However, they must brace for the difficulties that lie in wait for them.

After a two-game set against crosstown rival Chicago Cubs, they will be facing eight playoff hopefuls in their next nine series. They will be battling against the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, and Cleveland Guardians — all teams with great incentive to keep on winning. Even the Detroit Tigers can make life hell for the White Sox, as they have a respectable 54-60 record — on par with that of the Rangers' win-loss tally.

All 30 of the White Sox's next games will be coming against those aforementioned teams. They could potentially go 2-28 or 1-29 during that stretch and it would come as a shock to absolutely no one.