Dereck Lively II displayed signs of promise during his rookie season. He was ultimately selected to the All-Rookie Second-Team. Dallas Mavericks fans are surely wondering what Lively's ceiling is, though. There is one specific element of his game that could determine how well he fares during his NBA career.

Lively can score in the paint, rebound and protect the basket. Can he improve in those areas? Yes, but Lively has what it takes to perform well in each of those areas. The modern NBA tends to prioritize bigs who can shoot the ball, though. Lively understands this and has worked hard to become a capable long-ranger shooter.

Video via the Dallas Mavericks:

Lively made NBA Finals history after becoming the youngest player to make a three-point shot in the Finals. It was also Lively's first career three-point make.

The willingness to take a three-point attempt in the NBA Finals speaks to Lively's confidence. One has to imagine he will not shy away from doing so in regular season games if the Mavs give him the green light from beyond the arc.

Mavericks believe in Dereck Lively II

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd spoke positively of Lively throughout the 2023-24 season. He believes Lively can become one of the better centers in the NBA.

“This is D-Live's (Lively) first year, he's gonna play, you know, 15-20 years in this league,” Kidd told reporters in March. “He's going to be able to carry that torch of being able to lead. I think he's gonna be one of the best leaders that the Mavs have had when it's all said and done.”

Mavericks president of basketball operations and general manager Nico Harrison echoed a similar sentiment when talking to reporters after the season.

“D-Live, he's improved right before our eyes,” Harrison said. “From the first part of the season all the way to through to the playoffs. He's just continued to improve. I think the sky's the limit… We got a good one in him. All-Defensive player, All-Star type guy. Who knows when his timeline will happen, but he's well on his way to being a special player.”

Will Lively be an All-Star during 2024-25 season

Lively still has plenty of time to improve overall. Yet, he's already one of the better centers in the league. Developing a long-range shot will be his next goal.

It is easy to forget that Lively is only 20 years old. Most players do not truly break out and emerge as stars until their mid-20s. Nevertheless, Lively's potential cannot be ignored. There is a chance that he will enter the All-Star conversation in 2024-25.

It may be unrealistic to expect Lively to instantly become a knockdown three-point threat. He will not be a pick-and-pop player this season. But if Lively finds himself with a respectable look from deep, perhaps he will be more aggressive in taking those shots.

And when you factor in everything else he does on the floor, Lively unquestionably has an opportunity to enjoy a big 2024-25 campaign.