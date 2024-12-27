The Dallas Mavericks will play the Phoenix Suns on Friday night in a road clash. Luka Doncic has already been ruled out for the game, as the Mavs are expected to be without the star for at least the next month. The Mavs will be without Doncic on Friday, but is Dereck Lively II playing tonight?

Lively is dealing with a left hip contusion. The Mavs center's status will be crucial to say the least. Here is everything we know about Dereck Lively II's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Suns.

Dereck Lively II's injury status for Mavericks vs. Suns game

Dereck Lively II is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report.

The 20-year-old center is averaging 8.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game so far in the 2024-25 season. Lively is also shooting 69.8 percent from the field.

He has continued to improve in his second NBA season. Lively is taking steps forward as a rim-protector, and he has looked more confident as a play-maker as well. In 2023-24, his rookie season, Lively averaged just 1.1 assists per game. His 2.5 assists per game average this year is a respectable increase.

His impact on the Mavs has been important. As he continues to improve, it has become clear that Lively can impact a number of different facets of the game. The Mavs are just 2-3 in games that Lively has not played in this season. His availability will certainly go a long way towards determining the outcome of Friday night's game with Doncic out.

The Mavs will enter play with a 19-11 record and the Suns are 15-14. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 PM EST in Phoenix.

When it comes to the question of if Dereck Lively II is playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is maybe.