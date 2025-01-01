Dallas Mavericks stars Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are expected to return for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets after not playing on Monday in the Mavs' 110-100 loss against the Sacramento Kings. Dereck Lively II, meanwhile, has not played since Christmas Day. Will the Mavs center return on Wednesday?

Lively is listed on the NBA injury report once again due to a left hip contusion. Luka Doncic (left calf strain) and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) have already been ruled out, while Naji Marshall (suspension) is also out. With multiple absences already, the Mavs could certainly use Lively on Wednesday night in Houston.

Here is everything we know about Dereck Lively II's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Rockets.

Dereck Lively II's injury status for Mavericks vs. Rockets game

Lively is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report. He was listed as questionable as well for Monday night's game before ultimately being ruled out.

The 20-year-old is averaging 8.7 points per game on 69.8 percent field goal shooting. Lively is also averaging 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per outing. He has continued to establish himself as one of the better centers in the NBA.

The Mavericks are set to enter the game with a 20-13 record overall so far in the 2024-25 season. The Rockets are 21-11 heading into the contest. Wednesday's affair should be competitive with Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson expected to be available. The Mavs will still have a difficult test against a talented Rockets team, though.

Lively's final injury status will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the game on Wednesday between Dallas and Houston. As for the question of if Dereck Lively II is playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer is maybe.