Mavericks' Dereck Lively II had a cool meeting with Sabrina Ionescu

NBA All-Star Weekend is a chance for non-household names to gain national exposure while they showcase their abilities and put on a fun show for basketball fans everywhere. It also allows young players like Dallas Mavericks' Dereck Lively II to meet people and players that he hasn't been able to before.

He is making the most out of his time in Indianapolis, soaking in all the star power around him. The rookie center had a particularly memorable exchange with shooting extraordinaire Sabrina Ionescu.

“[Meeting her] had me shocked because she was like, ‘Thank you for wearing my shoes,’” Lively recounted, per ClutchPoints' Jerry Donatien. “I said, ‘thank you for making them that comfortable!’”

Lively rocked a pair of Ionescu's Nike sneakers ahead of Friday night's Rising Stars Challenge. He was part of the victorious Team Jalen (Rose), scoring 12 points and shooting a perfect 6-of-6 from the field across two games. The 20-year-old big man has been doing a lot of winning lately with the Mavericks coming on top in their last six games heading into NBA All-Star Weekend. He is enjoying the atmosphere beyond just competing himself, however.

Lively is surely excited for Saturday's festivities, which will include the highly-anticipated 3-point showdown between four-time NBA champion Steph Curry and New York Liberty All-Star Sabrina Ionescu. The face-off has the potential to steal headlines on a night that also features the classic slam dunk and 3-point shooting contests. It figures to be a landmark moment for the WNBA as a whole.

Dereck Lively II and many others will be closely watching in Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.