The Dallas Mavericks have one more roster spot available

The Dallas Mavericks recently made last-minute deals before the trade deadline hit on February 8. By acquiring big man Daniel Gafford and forward PJ Washington, the Mavs will be finishing the season with a much-bolstered frontline. However, by sending away three players in total, Dallas has one more roster spot available. And following the team's 122-108 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday, head coach Jason Kidd may have hinted at one final transaction.

During the press conference, Kidd was speaking on what Gafford and Washington bring to the Mavs when he touched on adding a third possible piece to the lineup.

“…The depth that we have, there's a lot of different combinations and I would just like to ask everyone to have some patience because anytime you add two new pieces or three new pieces, it takes time to get a rhythm and to understand each other,” Kidd said, per Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend.

Kidd reacts to the trades. Freudian slip when he asked for patience and said “anytime you add two players, maybe three” . . . ? pic.twitter.com/m7F9vWPISd — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 9, 2024

Who could the Mavs' third addition be?

While there may be plenty of free agents available on the market, it seems like the Mavs are rumored to be going for a familiar face. During the outing vs. New York, Spencer Dinwiddie was watching while seated behind the Dallas bench, per SNY's Ian Begley.

Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie is at MSG for Knicks-Mavs tonight, sitting behind the Dallas bench. The Lakers and Mavericks are among teams Dinwiddie is considering signing with, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/Kpapo2X6yA — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2024

In 48 games for the Brooklyn Nets this year, Dinwiddie averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds a contest before being traded to the Toronto Raptors, who eventually waived him. Now, all signs point back to his old team.

Dinwiddie was a Maverick from 2022 to 2023, tallying 17.1 points, 4.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game in 76 outings for the team. If the Mavs do somehow acquire him, they'll attain more firepower to an already loaded backcourt.

However, nothing has been finalized just yet. Regardless of whether the team lands Spencer Dinwiddie or not, the addition of Gafford and Washington already has fans excited for a potential late-season push up the standings.