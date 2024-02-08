Spencer Dinwiddie has lots of suitors.

The NBA Trade Deadline is officially over and some of the big players ended up not being moved. But, the Brooklyn Nets traded Spencer Dinwiddie to the Toronto Raptors, and Dinwiddie was waived shortly after. As such, Dinwiddie hits the market as one of the more sought-after players and is drawing interest from a number of teams, including the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Other teams said to be expressing interest in Dinwiddie on the buyout market include the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers, so it will be a tight race to land him after the deadline.

The 76ers acquired Buddy Hield in a trade with the Indiana Pacers, sent Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks, and were involved in a trade with the Boston Celtics including Jaden Springer, so it was a busy day. The Lakers went without making a move at the deadline and are now rumored to be gearing up to try to acquire a superstar in the summer. The Mavs acquired PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford in a series of moves, so it has been a busy day on all fronts for teams interested in landing Dinwiddie.

The Pelicans were one team linked to a Dejounte Murray trade although nothing ended up coming into fruition. They also went without making a move at the deadline.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 12.6 PPG while playing 30.7 minutes per game in 48 starts for the Nets, so he should be a hot name on the buyout market.