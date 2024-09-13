The Dallas Mavericks were able to make it back to the NBA Finals last season, thanks in large part to the dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, as well as the stifling defense played by their most important role players. In the end, however, the Mavericks fell short against the Boston Celtics in five games, as they lacked the offensive firepower to keep up with the Celtics' core six. Thus, they rectified that problem by bringing Klay Thompson aboard via free agency.

Thompson may not be the player he once was, but he still provides a ton of value for any contending team thanks to his ability to space the floor. It did not take too long for the 34-year-old guard to endear himself to the Mavericks faithful, as Thompson was seen wearing the number 41 Mavs jersey of the greatest player in franchise history, Dirk Nowitzki.

Nowitzki, ever the humble icon of the game that he is, expressed his gratitude and joy over such a heartwarming tribute from Klay Thompson. Moreover, the Mavericks legend is excited for Thompson to make his mark on the franchise as they look to claim ring number two for the team.

“That's so sweet. I got to know him, talked to him a little bit during my last All-Star Game (in 2019) and during my last season when we played them here… so he's just a really nice, chill guy, just loves to vibe… I feel like we have a good relationship and mutual respect for each other… I did catch that (photo) this summer… super cool and obviously feel honored one of the ‘Splash Bros' is there and is with the Mavs now,” Nowitzki said in an appearance on the DLLS Mavs podcast.

Dirk Nowitzki has been nothing but supportive for the Mavericks ever since he retired back in 2019. Nowitzki has maintained such a close relationship with Luka Doncic, and he would want nothing more than for Doncic to finally break through with a title like he did in 2011. Having a fully bought-in Klay Thompson around to aid in this quest is a major boon for the Mavericks, and perhaps a change of scenery is all that is needed to rejuvenate Thompson after a topsy-turvy final season with the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson and the Mavericks, a match made in heaven

There will be a huge defensive drop-off for the Mavericks as they go from Derrick Jones Jr. to Klay Thompson. Thompson is not the defender he once was, and that will be rather clear from the get-go. But Thompson is leagues better than Jones as an offensive threat.

Thompson still isn't someone opponents would leave open, regardless of whether or not he's shooting 0-10 on a given night. He has earned that level of respect from defenses. The Mavericks will now be putting their opponents in a tough spot — will they give Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving the space to create offense for themselves in one-on-one situations, or allow easy open looks from Thompson from beyond the arc?

As one would recall, teams would sag off Jones and dare him to shoot last season, handicapping the Mavericks' offense at times. Jones simply made enough shots during the Mavs' triumph against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves. But Thompson's transcendent shooting and less offensive burden (relative to his days with the Warriors) make him a hand and glove fit for this current iteration of the reigning Western Conference champion.