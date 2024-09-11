Making an adjustment after joining a new team in the NBA always proves to be a challenge. It could especially be difficult for Klay Thompson, who had spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors before landing with the Dallas Mavericks this past offseason. However, PJ Washington may be able to help Thompson's transition.

Washington and Daniel Gafford were both acquired by the Mavs ahead of the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline. As a result, Washington was able to learn how to adjust to not only playing in Dallas, but playing as a wing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Washington may be able to give Thompson insights on the Mavs stars and how to properly adjust to playing with them.

Of course, Thompson will surely be ready regardless. He's watched both players for years and should be ready for the challenge. Nevertheless, Thompson has only played for one NBA team in his career so it may take some time for him to find his rhythm.

PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford adjusted to playing with Mavericks after trade

Washington averaged 11.7 points per game on 42.1 percent field goal and 31.4 percent three-point shooting with the Mavs after he was traded to Dallas from the Charlotte Hornets. Gafford, a center who was acquired from the Washington Wizards, recorded 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 78 percent from the field.

Gafford may be able to lend Thompson some advice as well, but Washington and Thompson will play similar roles for the Mavs. So Washington's advice could be used for Thompson's position as well.

Washington seemed to enjoy his first-half season in Dallas. It will be interesting to see what he will offer from a leadership perspective in addition to his on-court play in 2024-25.

Washington discusses Mavericks' offseason acquisitions

The Mavs added a number of players in addition to Thompson during the offseason such as Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes and Spencer Dinwiddie. Washington believes in Dallas' new players, something he said during a recent interview, via DLLS Mavs.

“They're gonna be great,” Washington said of the Mavericks new players. “I'm excited for y'all to see. They can pretty much do everything and they're gonna help us in every single way.”

He seems to have confidence in the Mavs' offseason acquisitions. The 2024-25 campaign projects to be exciting as the new players look to help Washington, Gafford, Doncic and Irving lead the way.