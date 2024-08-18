There are many NBA arguments that are stirred up consistently about who is the best at doing certain things, and the most recent debate is all about handles. When people talk about who has the best handles in the NBA, the two players constantly brought up are Kyrie Irving and Allen Iverson. Gilbert Arenas doesn't mind sharing his opinion, and he may have riled up some of his podcast hosts on Gil's Arena when he shared who he thinks has the better handles.

“When people talk about Kyrie is unguardable, Kyrie is a snail compared to Allen Iverson,” Arenas said. “Think about how many combo moves Kyrie has to do to get by somebody. Allen Iverson does [one move] and he's gone.”

“Did you see the guys that Kyrie has to go against,” Brandon Jennings said. “6'8, 6'9, 6'10, getting the shot up.”

“You want me to tell you the problem about guards? You couldn't touch Allen Iverson, it's like literally trying to guard at full speed,” Arenas said.

Irving's handles have always mesmerized basketball fans because of the series of moves that he can bring out at once, while Iverson would just hit you with one quick move and drive past you.

The Kyrie Irving and Allen Iverson debate continues

For years, people have brought up the argument about who has the better handles between Kyrie Irving and Allen Iverson. In February 2024, Iverson gave Irving major props when asked on Shaq's podcast who's the most talented ball-handler ever in the league.

“[Kyrie] got the best,” Iverson said of Irving. “Kyrie will have you beat, and then bring it back and play with it. He’s toying with people. He can still just go, but if he feels like playing with you…”

There have also been debates on who would win a 1v1 between both players, and Tracy McGrady thinks there's a chance that Irving could beat Iverson.

“I wouldn't dispute that. When you talk about skilled players that's played in the NBA, Kyrie is at the top of that list,” McGrady said on Instagram. “Allen Iverson, when you talk about killer mentality in this game, is at the top of that list of having that mentality and being a competitor. Both of these guys are huge competitors.”

The reason Irving and Iverson are always compared to each other is because their play styles are very similar. Iverson's influence on the league has shown for years, whether it's on or off the court. Since Irving has been in the league, he's given people something to talk about when he gets into his bag of moves and gets past defenders. Not only are his handles amazing, but he has some nice finishes around the rim as well.