The Oklahoma City Thunder are up 1-0 in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and many are expecting Game 2 to be another intense matchup. The biggest takeaway from Game 1 was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the calls that he was getting, while the Timberwolves weren't getting any calls on their end. As Game 2 looms, fans are bracing themselves as they've found out who will be the referees.

“Scott Foster, Tony Brothers, Pat Fraher and JB DeRosa are the referees for tonight's Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 2,” reporter Clemente Almanza wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After fans realized that Foster and Brothers were going to be refereeing the same game, they made sure to throw out they felt about it.

“Oh mercy… that should be criminal to put Foster and Brothers in the same crew,” one user wrote.

“Foster and brothers? Some shenanigans will be taking place. Just don’t know for who,” another user wrote.

“So Caruso and Dort will have zero fouls until late in the 3rd,” a third user wrote.

There are a lot of fans who have not been fond of how Foster and Brothers have called games over the years, and it will be interesting to see how things turn out in Game 2.

Thunder called out for foul calls in Game 1

After Game 1, there was a lot of discourse about how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets his foul calls, and Nick Wright had a long message regarding the Thunder guard.

“The dichotomy between how the Thunder guard – which is awesome, playoff, physical defense – and the way Shai initiates contact and then reacts as if there were a sniper in the crowd and just flails to the ground and time after time gets rewarded for it is utterly maddening,” Wright said.

In Game 1, there was a feeling that the Thunder were getting a lot of calls, but the Timberwolves weren't able to be as aggressive on the other side. Rudy Gobert shared his thoughts about the lack of foul calls and said that the Timberwolves just have to play through it.

“I don't expect to get calls. [The Thunder] are very handsy. There are things that aren't going to get called… They're relentless,” Gobert said. “We knew that, we know there's grabbing, fouling, but we know that we're not going to get all those calls. We have to play through that consistently. We cannot let the missed calls or missing shots disrupt us from going into the next play and doing what we're supposed to do.”