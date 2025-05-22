Even NBA legend Magic Johnson couldn't help but chime in on the spectacle, calling it “one of the best games of the 2025 NBA Playoffs” on social media.

In what is already being hailed as one of the greatest games of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Indiana Pacers pulled off an unforgettable comeback to snatch Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals from the jaws of defeat.

Down by 17 points with just over three minutes left in regulation, Indiana stormed back to force overtime and ultimately claim a stunning 132-129 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Aaron Nesmith, Tyrese Haliburton lead the charge in Pacers' 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Trailing 121-107 late in the fourth quarter, the Pacers flipped the script with a relentless offensive push, sparked by Aaron Nesmith’s near-perfect shooting night. The sharpshooter caught fire from beyond the arc, draining five clutch threes and finishing with 30 points on an incredible 8-of-9 shooting.

Tyrese Haliburton orchestrated the comeback with poise and precision, tallying 31 points and 11 assists. His buzzer-beating jumper at the end of regulation sent the Garden into a frenzy—initially believed to be the game-winner before it was ruled a two-pointer, tying the score instead of ending it. Undeterred, Haliburton continued to dominate in overtime, guiding his team to the finish line.

Knicks collapse under pressure

The Knicks came out strong, trading blows with the Pacers early on before establishing a seemingly comfortable lead. Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 43 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 35 points and 12 rebounds. But despite shooting an efficient 53% from the field, New York faltered when it mattered most.

Even with the full force of Madison Square Garden behind them and the crowd pleading for defense, the Knicks failed to close the door. Questionable late-game officiating didn’t help, with a few crucial calls overturned upon review, much to the dismay of the home crowd.

Defensively, New York had no answers in the clutch. Mikal Bridges struggled to contain Haliburton, while OG Anunoby couldn’t find his rhythm offensively. The Knicks' bench showed flashes of resistance but couldn't hold back Indiana’s tidal wave in the final minutes.

Now trailing 0-1 in the series, the Knicks will look to bounce back and even the score in Game 2, set for Friday, May 23, once again at Madison Square Garden. After a collapse that will sting for days, the pressure is squarely on New York to respond.