DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have earned two consecutive victories despite Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's injury absences. Jaden Hardy led the Mavs to a 117-111 win on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers, as the Mavericks guard scored 25 points.

Hardy's effort was especially important, as Klay Thompson scored only three points against the Blazers. Thompson's quiet game combined with Doncic and Irving's absences is not exactly a recipe for success, yet Dallas still earned the win. What does that say about this Mavericks team?

“I mean, we have a very deep roster,” Hardy told reporters. “A lot of guys that can go get a bucket…That's what we do, just lean on each other. Just us leaning on each other, talking to each other… That's what it's about.”

Hardy is looking to take the next step in his career. The 22-year-old Mavs guard has displayed signs of potential, but he has yet to truly find consistency in the NBA. Hardy understands that he needs to take advantage of every opportunity.

“You never want to see guys out, you know, with injury,” Hardy said. “You know, in this league, it's next man up. Just trying to take advantage of the opportunities that are given to me. Just trying to be a good teammate whenever I'm out there, just bring that energy. I feel like that alone can change a game. That's just what I'm all about, just come in, try to make an impact and play the right way.”

The Mavericks are obviously a better team with Doncic and Irving on the floor. With that being said, Thursday's win was encouraging. Sure, the Blazers have not exactly enjoyed the best season. Still, they are an NBA team and they presented a challenge on Thursday night.

Jaden Hardy stepped up and led the way. He will continue to receive increased minutes if he continues to play at a high level.