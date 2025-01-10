DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers by a final score of 117-111 on Thursday night. Dallas received contributions from a number of players on the roster. However, rather surprisingly, Klay Thompson was extremely quiet.

With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving out due to injuries, many fans expected Thompson to step up and lead the way. Yet, the future Hall of Famer scored only three points while shooting 1-6 from the field and 0-4 from beyond the arc. He was also limited to under 22 minutes of action in the game.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd addressed Thompson's quiet game while speaking to reporters following the victory.

“He's fine,” Kidd said. “Just understanding we’re a team. His teammates picked him up tonight. He will be ready to go on Sunday.”

Although the Mavs would have obviously preferred to have had Thompson play at a more consistent level, Dallas still earned the victory. The fact that the Mavericks were able to still win despite Thompson's quiet night and Doncic and Irving's absences should not be overlooked.

“It's big, it just shows the character of the team. It shows the depth of the team,” Kidd said of the Mavericks' win despite the aforementioned circumstances. “This group is going to… have some time together and get a rhythm, put their best foot forward. Their energy and effort is high… We found a way to win tonight.”

Jaden Hardy, who led the Mavs with 25 points, echoed a similar sentiment.

“We have a very deep roster,” Hardy said. “A lot of guys that can go get a bucket… That's what we do, just lean on each other. Just us leaning on each other, talking to each other… That's what it's about.”

The Mavericks improved to 22-16 with the win. However, a challenging test awaits them on Sunday, as Dallas will host the Denver Nuggets.